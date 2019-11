View this post on Instagram

My sister Ylenia. She disappeared 25 years ago but I believe she is still around. And nobody has given a shred of evidence to prove otherwise so why shouldn’t I? What a wonderful person, Ylenia. The absence of her strong loving colours made the rest of the world seem black and white. She raised the bar so high: her intelligence, wit, culture, creativity, beauty, her courage, and uniqueness, to name a few of her wonderful traits, are light years beyond anyone I’ve ever met since. Here the journalist Maurizio Costanzo is intrigued by the fact that part of my family still thinks she is alive. So I answered: “In realtà non ho mai ricevuto nessun tipo di prova al contrario, quindi perché dovrei seppellire mia sorella così velocemente, così facilmente? E comunque lei vivrà per sempre. Vivrà per sempre! Era una luce straordinaria! Ha alzato il livello umano nei miei occhi… È stato impossibile trovare qualcuno che fosse alla sua altezza. E che mi ispirasse così tanto. “ “In fact I have never received any evidence to the contrary, so why should I bury my sister so quickly, so easily? And anyway, she will live forever. She’ll live forever! She emanated an extraordinary light! She raised the human level in my eyes… So high it proved impossible to find someone who was enlightened as she. Who was able to inspire me so much. " We had traveled as gypsies our whole lives and in her early 20’s she went off on her own with Jack Kerouac’s “On The Road” as a guidebook of sorts. So a few years after her disappearance, when by chance I ended up becoming Allen Ginsberg’s neighbor in NYC, I thought if anyone could help me find her, he could be the one. With all his limitless knowledge of the world around him and the genuine love and respect most and all had for him. Unfortunately he passed away before that became a possibility but they both changed my life forever and I still have not given up. Happy Birthday Ylenia ! I Love You! #ylenia #yaricarrisi yleniacarrisi #yleniacarrisipower