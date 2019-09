Yari Carrisi ‘Voglio smettere’ la dipendenza e i terribili abusi sugli animali: la denuncia del figlio di Al Bano e Romina Power

View this post on Instagram

I Will Quit Smoking Immediately . Da Oggi Smetto Di Fumare. . Tobacco tested on animals for cigarette brands. Tobacco is tested on animals for almost all of the existing cigarette brands. Cats, dogs, hamsters, pigs-from India, rabbits, monkeys…. are tested while these are of no use. The variants between each species do not allow for constructive results. The law does not require these tests because alternative methods exist. This tested tobacco remains extremely harmful. However, the sub-processing laboratories and the majority of tobacco companies continue the experiments in order to evaluate new materials and papers. Animals are forced to smoke between 6 and 10 hours a day, 5 TO 7 days a week. Different methods are used for these experiments: – animals are attached or locked in tubes and constantly receive cigarette smoke in the bronchi by ventilation. – Cigarette Asphalt is applied to the skin of the animal in order to encourage the growth of the skin's tumours. – devices are installed in the head of animals to study the effects of the tobacco. – leads are placed in the penis of animals in order to test the effects of cigarette on sexual functioning. – an opening is cut in the throat of the animals to pass a tube to breathe large quantities of cigarette smoke.’ http://bit.ly/22save