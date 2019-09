Kate Middleton e la lotta per la salute mentale dei propri figli: il dramma che affligge tante famiglie

View this post on Instagram

This week I spoke to @theblurtfoundation who are doing some absoltuely amazing work in this space. ⁣ ⁣ I get their weekly email on Saturday Mornings and it is always brilliant! ⁣ ⁣ Here are their 5 tips on managing wellbeing (and remember we should be thinking about this all the time NOT just when we hit crisis) ⁣ ⁣ 1. Self Care⁣ 2. Saying 'no' and not feeling guilty about it ⁣ 3. Asking for (and accepting) help when we need it ⁣ 4. Talk to others about how we feel and ⁣ 5. Learning to be a friend to ourselves⁣ ⁣ Thank you @theblurtfoundation for sharing! Pic via ⁣@katie_illustrated ⁣ ⁣ #mentalhealth #selfcare #stigmafighter #wellbeing #sundayfunday #edfam #recovery #BeKind #edfam #support #mentalhealthawareness #edrecovery #depression #sundayvibes #selfcareis #selflove #mentalillness #blurtbuddybox #blurtfoundation #blurtselfcareathon