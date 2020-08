View this post on Instagram

Dad, you are my role model, you have taught me so much and I know I can always go to you for advice on anything and everything and you’ll have the perfect answer. Thank you for your constant and unconditional love and support always, thank you for the laughs, the adventures and the beautiful opportunities, thank you for your incredible patience and kindness to everyone. To the best father, husband, brother, son and friend to mankind, I love you so much. ❤️❤️❤️❤️Happy Father’s Day to all of the amazing Dads out there!🧡