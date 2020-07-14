Dawson’s Creek, dopo la grave malattia la morte improvvisa: lutto sconvolgente per James Van Der Beek

Grave lutto per James Van Der Beek, il triste messaggio di addio dell’attore di Dawson’s Creek: “era una donna magica che portava sempre felicità”
Una delle serie televisive più amate degli anni ’90 è, senza alcun dubbio, Dawson’s Creek.
In queste ultime ore, il protagonista James Van Der Beek, ha condiviso una drammatica notizia sui social: è venuta a mancare sua mamma, l’emozionante dedica.
Dawson’s Creek, l’addio di James Van Der Beek
Dawson’s Creek è una delle serie più amate degli Anni ’90, che è riuscita ad emozionare un’intera generazione con la storia di un gruppo di adolescenti di provincia alla costante ricerca della propria identità. Negli ultimi mesi, l’attore protagonista ha vissuto un periodo non facile in quanto lui e sua moglie hanno perso un altro bambino ( per approfondire la notizia, leggi l’articolo al seguente link).
In queste ore, James Van Der Beek è tornato nuovamente sui social per condividere una drammatica notizia. La sua famiglia è stata colpita da un grave lutto, si è spenta la mamma Melinda.
Il messaggio di addio per Melinda
Un grave lutto ha colpito l’attore protagonista di Dawson’s Creek. James Van Der Beek ha spiegato, tramite il suo account Instagram, che la sua cara mamma è venuta a mancare all’età di 70 anni dopo aver combattuto a lungo contro una grave malattia che l’ha fatta soffrire molto:
“Sono ancora sotto shock. Sono grato che non soffra più, sono triste, arrabbiato, sollevato… Tutto in una volta e in momenti diversi.”
La star di Hollywood continua con un lunghissimo post nel quale sottolinea quanto è stata una buona madre e quanto sia stata importante per la sua carriera nel mondo del cinema. James, infatti, ha condiviso un tenero scatto che lo ritrae insieme a Melinda accompagnato da una emozionante dedica:
Melinda Van Der Beek 1950-2020 💜✝️ My mom crossed over last week. Even though we knew this was coming – and had actually thought we were at the end nearly a year and a half ago – I’m still in shock. I’m grateful she’s no longer in pain, I’m sad, I’m angry, I’m relieved… all at once and in different moments. Just trying to hold space and allow for it all. To thousands of kids, she was “Miss Melinda”, a gymnastics teacher with a big heart, a creative spirit and a mantra: “There’s no such word as can’t!” To my kids, she was Grammy M… a magical grandma with a big laugh and a basement full of costumes and Christmas lights. And to me… she was my mom. She gave me life. She taught me how to tumble. Drove me to my first auditions. She believed in me based on nothing but her own intuition and she passed on a craziness that has been crucial to not just my success, but my own personal happiness. I don’t know what the grieving/healing process looks or feels like from here on out… all I know is anytime my kids – or any of her students – want to dress up, or get on a stage, or dance, or even just think of her… they’ll have a little extra love from the other side backing them up.