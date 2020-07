View this post on Instagram

Introducing our new coral forest collection, handcrafted exclusively in Italy from recycled fishing nets, other regenerated nylon and the finest organic cotton. Art directed by @roberto_da_pozzo photo by @pasqualeabbattista coordinated by @agenziacarlapozzi featuring @maricapellegrinelli @paul89ferrari #kampos #kamposofficial #looksbetteronyouthanintheocean #oneoceanfoundation #summer2020