Lady Diana spunta l’ultima foto a pochi minuti dallo schianto: ‘In macchina nasconde il viso, ignara del suo destino’

31 August, 1997: The last pictures of Princess Diana before we lost her definitely. She stepped in a Mercedes with Dodi Al Fayed. A few minutes later the car bumped to a pilar of the Alma Tunnel. Dodi and the driver were killed in the tunnel. Princess Diana was still alive when the Ambulances arrived. Later that night she died in a Hospital in Paris. The only survivor was Trevor Rees-Jones. Unbelievable! We lost our beautiful Princess Diana. A shock for the world. Incredibly sad… #princessdiana #ladydiana #princessofwales #dianaspencer #mpdag97 #kensingtonpalace