Che fine hanno fatto i 3 protagonisti di Harry Potter? Vediamo insieme come sono diventati Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson e Rupert Grint
Scopriamo tutti i segreti dei celebri interpreti di Harry Potter, Hermione Granger e Ronald Weasley.
La saga di Harry Potter in tv
Durante il lockdown da Coronavirus in Italia, in televisione non si parla d’altro che del virus. L’informazione e l’aggiornamento sono senza dubbio molto importanti, però, se si vuole trascorrere la quarantena in tranquillità, è bene riuscire a svolgere anche attività ricreative in casa, per alleggerire il peso dell’obbligo alla clausura.
Una di queste attività può essere il rewatch di Harry Potter, in onda tutti i lunedì, dalle 21.20 su Italia 1!
Daniel Radcliffe è Harry Potter
Il protagonista della saga è il piccolo Harry Potter, personaggio che nel primo film ha soltanto 11 anni. La stessa età ha anche il suo interprete nel 2001. Oggi, invece, Radcliffe ha quasi 31 anni e continua a lavorare come attore al cinema e al teatro. Radcliffe si è aggiudicato anche una stella sulla Walk Of Fame di Hollywood. L’attore ha dichiarato di aver sofferto di alcolismo e attualmente sembrerebbe essere fidanzato con Erin Dran.
Daniel Radcliffe for Esquire 🥀 1. YES I AM BACK ON HERE 2. There is plenty of new Dan content to share and for us to enjoy! 3. Everyone stay safe from the current situation. Stay at home if you can and please do not panic ♡ — #DanielRadcliffe #HarryPotter #MiracleWorkers #KillYourDarlings #Potterhead
Emma Watson è Hermione Granger
L’interprete di Hermione Granger è Emma Watson, l’ex protagonista che più è riuscita a sfondare al cinema e che oggi ha 29 anni. Oggi è molto apprezzata ad Hollywood e ha preso parte a molti film come Noah, La Bella e La Bestia, Piccole Donne. Per quanto riguarda la sua vita privata, sembra che ora sia single. Le era stato attribuito un flirt l’attore che nella saga di Harry Potter interpreta Draco Malfoy.
I am actually holding heat pads in my hands because it was so incredibly cold on the beach in November. I think I also have them strapped to my front and back underneath the dress. 😂🙈Thanks to #FridaAradottir for making sure my hat didn’t blow away and to @judychin for covering my red nose. 😘🙏🏼 grateful // @littlewomenmovie
Rupert Grint è Ron Weasley
Rupert Grint è l’attore che nella saga interpreta Ron Weasley. Oggi ha 32 anni e che lavora a teatro e nelle serie tv come Servant e Sick Note. Per quanto riguarda la sua vita privata, Rupert è legato all’attrice Georgia Groome, molto famosa in Inghilterra. I due stanno insieme dal 2011 e sembra siano intenzionati a sposarsi presto.