Beautiful anticipazioni: Ridge scopre di avere due mogli, Brooke reagisce malissimo

If there was ever a character you love to hate.. or is it hate to love? Love to love maybe. Quinn Fuller! She may be Quinn Forrester now, but crazy Quinn was such a joy to watch! I’m so happy she’s back to her devious ways. She’s so dynamic. The Adam and Eve storyline is one of my favorites I’ve ever watched! Her and Liam was something you never knew you wanted lol Gosh I just love @rena.sofer She’s seriously one of the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen in my life. Thank you so much for being our Quinn 💛 #boldandbeautifulcbs #boldandbeautiful27 #bold27 #boldandbeautiful28 #soapopera #daytimedrama #cbs #cbsdaytime #boldandthebeautifulcbs #renasofer @rena.sofer #quinnforrester #quinnfuller #quinnfullerforrester #quinnandliam