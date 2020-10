Vite al limite, Justin oltre 300 Kg: oggi sembra un modello, trasformazione assurda

View this post on Instagram

May of last year to today. It's a battle every day with food addiction, anxiety, depression, agoraphobia, and a whole lifetime of bad habits that need to be overcome. I hear a lot of "it happened years ago, these people should get over it." But it isn't that simple. When you spend your formative years feeling unloved, unwelcome, and like a burden, you don't just get over that. It defines who you are. There does come a time when you can stand up and face it, but everyone has to reach that point on their own, it cannot be forced. If you know someone who struggles with mental health burdens, don't try to change them, try to inspire them. Be kind, be understanding, and accept that you can't always relate to the struggles of someone you care about, but you don't have to to help. Just be good to each other, y'all. #My600lblife #mentalhealth #tbt #throwbackthursday #TheJourneyNeverEnds #BeforeAndAfter #My600PoundLife #Progress #ThursdayVibes #LifeIsShort #MakeItSweet #SorryForTheSermon #BeGood #Smile #ThisIsWater