Ocean Ramsey, chi è la modella biologa che tutela gli squali

La modella e biologa Ocean Ramsey delle Hawaii, incanta il mondo grazie ai video e foto dove mostra i sui incontri e lotte per la salvaguardia degli squali.
Ocean Ramsey è un biologa, istruttore subacqueo, ambientalista e modella molto seguita sui social, che lavora per la salvaguardia degli squali. Condivide sui social moltissime immagini e video ripresi dal compagno Juan Oliphant.
La lotta per la difesa degli squali
Ocean ha oltre un milioni di followers su Instagram, dove condivide le sue campagne per la salvaguardia dell’oceano, postando moltissime stories:
“Gli squali hanno bisogno di una voce per difendersi: sono più mortali gli esseri umani. La sopravvivenza di questi predatori è essenziale. Sono in cima alla catena alimentare, mantengono equilibrio nell’ecosistema marino. Gli squali mi hanno regalato alcuni dei momenti più incredibili della mia vita e insegno alla gente che non mangiano gli esseri umani!”
Tramite il suo profilo fa conoscere la sua associazione Water Inspired, fondata col compagno. Lavora anche con la società di ricerca e conservazione marina One Ocean Diving and Research, dove insegna agli studenti o ai turisti, l’importanza di rispettare il mare e soprattutto la necessità di non inquinare. Ricorda ancora sul suo profilo che annualmente vengono uccisi milioni di esemplari, anche dalla nostra plastica. Alle Hawaii si celano delle isole di plastica, cosa che rende queste isole, meno paradisiache.
Una vita fenetica che inizia ogni giorno alle 5 del mattino ed è costellata dai molti lavori, usando i social come un megafono per esso:
“Le foto che posto su Instagram possono solo fare immaginare le sensazioni e le emozioni dei momenti passati in acqua. L’oceano è tutto per me.”
Listen to audio. footage shot with only @juansharks and/or another professional shark safety+biologist in water. This video builds on the last video in this series #whatyoushouldknowaboutsharks that shows the agonistic aka “territorial body language” that is usually seen prior to this escalation to physical confrontation. As I advise, if you are approached closely by a shark or see competitive behavior even further out it’s advised to quietly back away and exit the water while looking around, however, I share this footage and information in hopes that it is helpful in saving a human life should an exit not be an immediate possibility and since this type of behavior is more likely to happen to a spear fisherman I also hope that it allows the sharing of information that would show you don’t need to shoot a shark if it is rushing you, so I hope it is also to help save the lives of sharks. More information beyond this short video in my book but please watch it through to the end, especially if you care about sharks being touched understand that this is deterring only and the real touching you should be talking about if you care about sharks is featured in the end of this video. I hope that sharing this information is helpful, useful, for a life saving situation I do not recommend that anyone seek out this level of interaction and please watch the other video for that process and some of those swim patterns or threat displays that are generally observed prior to this. Trying to help people find that respectful balance between understanding and appreciating sharks as apex predators, not monsters, not puppies, they are sharks…there is no other species like them on the planet. #EvolutionaryPerfection #Predator #DoctorsofTheOcean Stop #sharkfinning Don’t support #longlinefishing because of #bycatch Please comment below what you would like to see more visuals of from what I write about in my book “What You Should Know About Sharks.” Thank you for your kindness and support. Video credit to @juansharks unless otherwise noted. 💙 #HelpSavesharks #SaveTheOcean #OneOcean #Respect #coexist #savesharks #malamamanō #sharkidkalihi #respectsharks good #spearfishing info
Ocean Ramsey ha avuto modo di conoscere ed accarezzare la famosa Deep Blue insieme a tutta ala sua squadra. Questa femmina di squalo bianco è con ogni probabilità il più grande del mondo, dal peso di quasi 3 tonnellate e una lunghezza di circa 6 metri.
Ovviamente le foto di squali fatte da Ocean Ramsey e dal suo tema, non vanno imitate, perché lei sa come approcciarsi a questi animali per la ricerca di vana gloria.