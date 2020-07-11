Ocean Ramsey, chi è la modella biologa che tutela gli squali

View this post on Instagram

Listen to audio. footage shot with only @juansharks and/or another professional shark safety+biologist in water. This video builds on the last video in this series #whatyoushouldknowaboutsharks that shows the agonistic aka “territorial body language” that is usually seen prior to this escalation to physical confrontation. As I advise, if you are approached closely by a shark or see competitive behavior even further out it’s advised to quietly back away and exit the water while looking around, however, I share this footage and information in hopes that it is helpful in saving a human life should an exit not be an immediate possibility and since this type of behavior is more likely to happen to a spear fisherman I also hope that it allows the sharing of information that would show you don’t need to shoot a shark if it is rushing you, so I hope it is also to help save the lives of sharks. More information beyond this short video in my book but please watch it through to the end, especially if you care about sharks being touched understand that this is deterring only and the real touching you should be talking about if you care about sharks is featured in the end of this video. I hope that sharing this information is helpful, useful, for a life saving situation I do not recommend that anyone seek out this level of interaction and please watch the other video for that process and some of those swim patterns or threat displays that are generally observed prior to this. Trying to help people find that respectful balance between understanding and appreciating sharks as apex predators, not monsters, not puppies, they are sharks…there is no other species like them on the planet. #EvolutionaryPerfection #Predator #DoctorsofTheOcean Stop #sharkfinning Don’t support #longlinefishing because of #bycatch Please comment below what you would like to see more visuals of from what I write about in my book “What You Should Know About Sharks.” Thank you for your kindness and support. Video credit to @juansharks unless otherwise noted. 💙 #HelpSavesharks #SaveTheOcean #OneOcean #Respect #coexist #savesharks #malamamanō #sharkidkalihi #respectsharks good #spearfishing info