Mika, condizioni di salute critiche per la mamma: il vero motivo del mancato collegamento web

Domenica In, Mika non si presenta in collegamento video con Mara Venier: il cantante spiega il motivo della sua assenza sui social
Il contenitore della RAI, Domenica In, è uno dei pochi programmi ancora in onda nonostante l’emergenza sanitaria causata dal coronavirus. Mara Venier, come molti altri voli delle televisione, ha deciso di rivoluzionare la trasmissione e accogliere ‘in studio’ i suoi ospiti mediante collegamento video. Tra i personaggi attesi della scorsa puntata, anche Mika che però ha saltato la diretta in quanto sono peggiorate le condizioni di salute della mamma.
Mika, l’annuncio sui social
Uno degli ospiti più attesi della scorsa puntata di Domenica In ha deciso di saltare la diretta per un motivo molto serio. Mika, infatti, non si è presentato in collegamento perché sta vivendo un drammatica situazione familiare. Su Instagram, il cantante libanese ha scritto un messaggio in cui afferma che le condizioni di salute di sua madre si sono aggravate dopo che l’epidemia del Coronavirus ha messo in ginocchio non solo i paesi europei ma il mondo intero.
In una passata intervista, avvenuta nel salotto di Mara Venier, l’ex giudice di X-Factor ha rivelato che la mamma aveva combattuto contro un tumore al cervello: ecco cosa ha scritto sui social.
Le parole del cantante sui social
Il cantante libanese ha scritto un messaggio rivolto ai suoi fan:
“Voglio scusarmi per il recente silenzio. La scorsa settimana è stata turbolenta per la mia famiglia come lo è stata per molti altri in tutto il mondo. I membri della mia famiglia, tutti a Parigi, hanno avuto sintomi di COVID-19. Domenica pomeriggio, tuttavia, proprio mentre stavo per andare in diretta in onda su Rai Uno mia madre ha dovuto chiamare l’ambulanza per cure urgenti“
Ha poi aggiunto:
“Sono stato costretto a rinunciare alla trasmissione e ad aiutare mio fratello e mia sorella a distanza. Mia madre ha combattuto un cancro al cervello aggressivo, per questo motivo, con il passare dei giorni, le sue condizioni si sono aggravate e ci hanno detto di prepararci al peggio. Ci siamo seduti a casa, ognuno di noi separato, incapace di contattarla o parlarle, proprio come molti di voi in situazioni simili in questo momento. Ieri, per miracolo, siamo stati informati che si sta stabilizzando”.
