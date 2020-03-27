Morta dopo il cancro, Shannen Doherty: l’addio straziante dell’ex star di Bervely Hills all’amica

Grave lutto per Shannen Doherty, lo straziante messaggio di addio sui social: “Mi mancherai sempre, i tuoi consigli, le tue risate, la tua schiettezza...”
Un nuovo dolore colpisce Shannen Doherty, meglio nota al pubblico come Brenda di Beverly Hills 90210. Non molte ore fa, l’attrice ha pubblicato sui social un lungo messaggio che ha commosso il web: l’addio all’amica, venuta a mancare in questi giorni.
Shannen Doherty, addio all’amica
Uno dei volti più amati della serie televisiva degli anni ’90, Beverly Hills 90210, è senza alcun dubbio, Shannen Doherty che nella serie in questione interpretava la bellissima Brenda. Non molto tempo fa, l’attrice ha annunciato di aver ripreso la sua lotta contro il cancro. Mentre in queste ore, ha condiviso sui social un lungo post dedicata alla sua amica Deborah Waknin-Harwin, fashion stylist e costumista.
Erano amiche da più di 28 anni e il loro rapporto si è fatto sempre più forte in questi anni. Un legame che è stato prezioso per entrambe.
Il messaggio di addio sui social
L’attrice ha voluto condividere il suo dolore con i fan, dedicando un lungo messaggio di addio alla sua amica, scomparsa dopo aver duramente combattuto contro il cancro. In questi anni, Debora le ha insegnato a giocare a backgammon, le ha fatto conoscere l’isola di Saint Barth.
Insieme hanno affrontato situazioni difficili ma sempre con un grande sorriso. Brenda prosegue precisando:
“Siamo cresciute insieme. Era accanto a me durante la mia lotta contro il cancro e io accanto a lei quando le fu diagnosticato 4 anni fa”.
E poi ha aggiunto:
“(…)Eravamo più che migliori amiche. Eravamo sorelle. Legate l’una all’altra dall’universo, ci siamo riconosciute istantaneamente. Mi mancherai sempre, i tuoi consigli, le tue risate, la tua schiettezza. Già mi manchi. Sento già che manca una parte del mio cuore. Deborah Waknin Harwin ti amo“.
Around 28 years ago when I met Deborah, she made me squeeze into very tight red patent pants. It was an instant friendship. A friendship that in 28 years has endured, grown and been cherished by us both. She taught me to play backgammon. She introduced me to the island of ST. Barth which started our girl trips there. She taught me that when she dressed me, I looked better lol. We were together thru boyfriends and husbands. Divorces, tears and laughter. We danced on tables (and fell off them- inside joke) all around the world together. I was her maid of honor at her wedding to the love of her life Craig. We cried when she called to tell me she was pregnant with her extraordinary daughter Olivia. She spoke 5 plus languages fluently. We went to the same high school we discovered. We worked on shows together. We grew up…. together. She was a constant. Thru my cancer and I for her when she got diagnosed 4 years ago. She smiled, a lot. She radiated beauty, intelligence and goodness. She was and is wedged into my heart so deeply. We were more than best friends. We were sisters. Tied to each other by the universe, by our very essences that recognized each other instantly. Deb I hope you are dancing on tables again, having a tequila and shooting the shit with God. I will miss you forever, your advice, your laughter, your frankness. I will so miss you. I already do. I already feel it, this part of my heart missing. Deborah Waknin Harwin I love you.