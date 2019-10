‘L’ha spinta dalle scale’ Lady Diana, la matrigna e la verità sul brutale gesto: la furia della Principessa

View this post on Instagram

…..22 years ago today we lost a Princess…Just editing a few pics and remembered this pic of a very gracious lady helping, an incredibly grateful young Daily Mail photographer get a pic in the paper “Front page pic”…I was having a bite to eat with a couple of friends, and in walks #PrincessDiana & her step Mum #rainespencer, Panic sets in & I wait for the Princess to be seated …I’ve been lucky enough to photograph Princess Diana over the years, so she gives me a smile and ushers me over, Telling me that she’ll be finished within the hour, do not take any pics at lunch & to be ready outside for a quick pic when their finished. A couple of hours later, I get a tap on the shoulder, I’ll be leaving in 5 minutes..Pic taken, We miss you x