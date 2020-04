‘A letto con più amanti’ Lady Diana, emergono i dettagli sulla sua vita intima

View this post on Instagram

1 July, 1997: Princess Diana celebrates her 36th and last birthday at the 100th anniversary of the Tate Gallery, London. She wore a black dress designed by Jacques Azagury. He gave it her as a birthday present. Now, in 2019, I wish a happy 58th birthday to the most beautiful, most famous, most dazzling, most mesmerizing woman the world ever had. We will never forget you Diana. #princessdiana #dianaspencer #ladydiana #princessofwales #mpdag97