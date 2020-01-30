Kobe Bryant, emergono i dettagli sul terribile schianto: la moglie rompe il silenzio sui social

Lo schianto che ha portato via la vita a Kobe Bryant e le altre otto persone ha fermato il mondo. E mentre emergono nuovi dettagli, la moglie Vanessa rompe il silenzio sui social
I dettagli dello schianto dell’elicottero
L’elicottero su cui viaggiavano otto persone più il pilota si è schiantato e i tecnici sono a lavoro insieme ai professionisti del settore per capire cosa sia accaduto.
Gli investigatori della National Trasportation Safety Board (agenzia indipendente degli Usa) ha riferito tramite la Bbc che il velivolo fosse a nove metri dal riuscire a scollinare nel momento in cui si è schiantato.
Secondo le prime informazioni preliminari rilasciate sempre dalla NTSB, il velivolo ha effettuato una discesa rapida e non dovrebbe quindi essersi completamente disintegrato se non prima di impattare con la collina:
“considerando che la velocità di discesa era di 2.000 piedi al minuto, sappiamo che si è trattato di un incidente con impatto energetico elevato”
La Cnn ha quindi evidenziato che
“si tratta di una discesa rapida e ad alta velocità, quindi non una normale velocità di atterraggio”
Sempre come riferito dalla Nsb e riportato dalla Cnn, il rapporto preliminare verrà pubblicato entro 10 giorni specificando che non
“conterrà risultati o nostre analisi, nemmeno raccomandazioni sulla sicurezza o possibili cause. solo informazioni”
Il toccante messaggio di Vanessa
Intanto la moglie Vanessa rompe il silenzio su Instagram. Come abbiamo riportato in questo nostro articolo, la coppia ha onorato il patto fatto tanti anni fa: la promessa di non viaggiare mai insieme nello stesso elicottero, così che le loro figlie – in caso di incidente – potessero avere ancora uno dei due genitori.
Una foto di tutta la famiglia e un messaggio toccante, dove ringrazia tutte le persone che sono loro vicine in questo dolore
“non ci sono parole per descrivere il nostro dolore”
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️