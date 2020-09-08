View this post on Instagram

📎 The Daily Express reports that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge support the opening of British schools, but refuse to say whether their own children will return to full-time study. ✔️ Kensington Palace insists that education is a private matter, despite the fact that the first day of their children in school and the first day of generations of royal children was known to the media. Both William and Katherine talked about home schooling. ✔️ This has always been a challenge for Cambridge. Currently, the question of how safe it is to return children to school depends on the individual choice of parents. However, this issue is the subject of political debate. ✔️ We are talking about the future King and Queen and about the formation of another future King and his sister during the national crisis (in Denmark, the Crowned couple posed for photographs of their children returning to school after isolation). ✔️ Some will say that it is unfair to involve royal children in this debate. Others may think differently, especially after a series of stories that the elite say one thing and do another. For them, staying in Norfolk may make sense as long as only one child can go to school.