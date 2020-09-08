Un momento davvero molto duro per la moglie di William. La Duchessa deve affrontare il trauma della separazione dai figli.
Scopriamo insieme costa sta accadendo all’interno della famiglia reale e quale evento starebbe causando l’allontanamento di Kate Middleton dai figli.
Kate Middleton è una mamma molto presente e si dedica quotidianamente all’educazione dei tre figli: George, Charlotte e Louis.
La duchessa di Cambridge non ha mai nascosto il suo desiderio di trascorrere più tempo possibile con i figli, ma adesso mamma Kate potrebbe vivere un piccolo trauma. Kate, infatti, rischia di essere separata dai figli e di vivere una vera e propria crisi a causa dell’allontanamento di George e Charlotte.
Scopriamo cosa sta accadendo all’interno della famiglia reale!
Il distacco traumatico dai figli della duchessa di Cambridge
La famiglia reale ha trascorso, più unita che mai, insieme i lunghi mesi del lockdown ad Anmer Hall, la casa di campagna dei Cambridge. I rapporti si sono consolidati e, in un certo senso, ci si è abituati a vivere insieme 24 ore su 24.
Per questo motivo, secondo alcune indiscrezioni e come riportato da Leggo.it, potrebbe rivelarsi un vero e proprio trauma per Kate distaccarsi dai figli.
Perché dovrebbe farlo? Semplice, perché George e Charlotte ritornano a Londra per riprendere la scuola.
Il 7 settembre, infatti, nel Regno Unito suona la prima campanella e anche i principini fanno il loro rientro in classe.
View this post on Instagram
📎 The Daily Express reports that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge support the opening of British schools, but refuse to say whether their own children will return to full-time study. ✔️ Kensington Palace insists that education is a private matter, despite the fact that the first day of their children in school and the first day of generations of royal children was known to the media. Both William and Katherine talked about home schooling. ✔️ This has always been a challenge for Cambridge. Currently, the question of how safe it is to return children to school depends on the individual choice of parents. However, this issue is the subject of political debate. ✔️ We are talking about the future King and Queen and about the formation of another future King and his sister during the national crisis (in Denmark, the Crowned couple posed for photographs of their children returning to school after isolation). ✔️ Some will say that it is unfair to involve royal children in this debate. Others may think differently, especially after a series of stories that the elite say one thing and do another. For them, staying in Norfolk may make sense as long as only one child can go to school. . #katemiddleton#katemiddelton#katemiddletonstyle#katemiddletondress#katemiddletonofcambridge#katemiddletonlook#princessdiana#princesscharlotte#royalfamily#royal#cambridge#cambridgelife#princewilliam#princewilliamdukeofcambridge#кейтмиддлтон#кейтмидлтонбант
Per Kate Middleton è, dunque, finito il tempo da “mamma a tempo pieno”: i piccoli tornano a scuola e lei sarà sempre più impegnata con i suoi compiti da aspirante regina.