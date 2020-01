Lasciata da William dopo la nascita di George, Kate Middleton la drammatica verità emersa poche ore fa

View this post on Instagram

Today The Duchess of Cambridge launches #5BigQuestions 📋 on the Under 5s, a landmark survey which gives people across the UK an opportunity to provide their view on raising the next generation. The survey is designed to bring together the thoughts of as many people across the UK as possible – recognising that everyone has a role in ensuring strong, healthy foundations for the youngest in our society that will positively affect their lifelong outcomes. 5 Big Questions on the Under 5s aims to spark the biggest ever conversation on early childhood that will ultimately help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come. Earlier today The Duchess kickstarted the launch of the survey during a visit to MiniBrum at @thinktankmuseum, where she was shown around the interactive, child-sized mini-city by children who helped design the space and spoke to parents and carers about the survey. On the 5 Big Questions on the Under 5s Survey, The Duchess said: • “Parents, carers and families are at the heart of caring for children in the formative years, so that is why I want to listen to them. • As a parent I know how much we cherish the future health and happiness of our children. • I want to hear the key issues affecting our families and communities so I can focus my work on where it is needed most. • My ambition is to provide a lasting change for generations to come.” • Take 5 minutes to visit 5bigquestions.org.uk (link in bio) to find out more and fill out the survey.