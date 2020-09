Climate clock di New York: solo 7 anni per proteggerci dall’apocalisse climatica

View this post on Instagram

"The earth has a deadline. Let's make it a lifeline." In recognition of #ClimateWeek, artists Gan Golan and Andrew Boyd reprogrammed Union Square's iconic Metronome clock, to measure a critical window of action to prevent the effects of global warming from becoming irreversible. #ClimateClock is displayed on @relatedcos 14th Street facade, and Related Chairman Stephen Ross stated "this initiative will encourage everybody to join us in fighting for the future of our planet." Come see the piece for yourself and see the latest buzz in our stories #UnionSquareNY