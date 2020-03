Chiara Ferragni mostra a tutti il pancione della gravidanza: la foto della dolce attesa commuove i fan

View this post on Instagram

This was me, exactly two years ago today. It was March 17th 2018 and the following night I was going to start induction to deliver my baby Leo. He was 37 weeks but there was a placenta problem happening and the doctor decided it was safer to have him come out before the due date. I was super scared for the delivery and it ended up being a very long one (around 22 hours which ended with a natural birth) but you know what? I’d re-do it right away. I’ll never forget those emotions. And our human body is just a miracle: after carrying and delivering a baby I’ll never underestimate the magic of it. To more babies and happy moments, I can’t wait ✨