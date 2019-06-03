Chiara Ferragni, il torto al piccolo Leone: “Sono una cattiva mamma”

Chiara Ferragni racconta la ‘parte meno bella’ di se sui social. Il ‘torto’ al suo piccolo Leone
Chiara Ferragni, l’influencer originaria di Cremona, è sicuramente uno di personaggi più apprezzati ma anche criticati della nostra ‘epoca’.
Spesso al centro delle polemiche per il suo ‘ostentare’ insieme a Fedez la loro vita fatta di agi e di lussi, e per il suo modo di essere ‘madre’, la Ferragni, ‘crolla’, raccontando la parte ‘meno bella’ di se sui social.
Chiara Ferragni: ‘Vi mostrerò anche la parte meno bella di me’
Chiara Ferragni si racconta sui social, condividendo le sue fragilità in un lunghissimo post a metà tra la spogliarsi delle proprie debolezze, e il rispondere velatamente alle tante critiche che giornalmente riceve, soprattutto sul suo modo di affrontare la maternità.
L’Influencer, che attualmente si trova a Los Angeles da sola per presentare la sua prima linea di Make-up firmata Lancome, si lascia andare ad un lungo ‘sfogo’, presa anche dalla malinconia di essere lontana da suo marito e dal suo bambino, verso i quali spesso non si sentirebbe ‘abbastanza’. Ecco cosa ha scritto:
“I prossimi giorni saranno pazzeschi e incredibili per la mia carriera: sto girando una grande campagna internazionale, presentando la mia prima linea di trucchi, Lancome di Chiara Ferragni”
poi prosegue malinconica mettendo in discussione se stessa nel suo ruolo di madre ma anche di moglie, verso cui, chiaramente, avverte forti responsabilità. Responsabilità che spesso non riesce ad adempiere come vorrebbe o come dovrebbe a causa dei suoi impegni lavorativi che la tengono lontana da casa e dai suoi affetti più cari, soprattutto Leone:
“Ci sono ancora momenti come questi in cui ho la sensazione di non essere la migliore mamma che potrei essere, o la migliore moglio che potrei essere perchè il mio lavoro mi porta spesso lontano dalla mia famiglia”
Uno ‘sfogo’ che rende la Ferragni, un pò più ‘umana’, allontanandosi dall’immagine che la popolarità spesso ti richiede, sempre sorridente e felice. L’Influencer si interroga così, sul suo essere madre e moglie in carriera, promettendo a se stessa e a chi lo segue di mostrarsi per ciò che è, ‘sempre vera’:
“Mi sono ripromessa di essere di essere sempre vera sui social media e non solo mostrarvi il lato migliore della mia vita perchè penso sia davvero importante parlare anche pubblicamente delle mie debolezze, dei miei dubbi, del mio modo di affrontare le cose. E questo è uno di quei momenti, e se succede a me, sono sicura che capiti anche a molti di voi”
Un post quasi struggente ma dal significato profondo rivolto a tutti coloro che vorrebbero essere infallibili, ma inevitabilmente cadono, perchè la vita è anche cadere, ma l’importante è sempre rialzarsi e fare del proprio meglio. La Ferragni conclude cosi:
“Cerca di essere migliore e sappi che qualcuno è orgoglioso di te. Godi di ogni momento e ama con tutti il cuore e la mente”
I’m on my flight from Los Angeles to Rome and a feeling of being incomplete is haunting me. The next days are going to be crazy hectic and amazing for my career: I’m shooting a major international campaign, officially presenting my first makeup collection, Lancome by Chiara Ferragni and getting to see the second cut of my documentary. I already know I’m gonna be overwhelmed with happiness and pride of what I’ve achieved in these days. What at the beginning of my career seemed impossible even in my wildest dream is now my everyday job, and that gives me so much joy. But still there are moments like these where I have this feeling of not being the best mum I could be, or the best wife I could be because my job takes me away from my family so often. I know I would never wanna be a stay at home mum (hardest job ever) nor I could ever give up my job that makes me fulfilled as a woman more than anything else, and I believe in quality time with your beloved over quantity anytime but still.. Why this feeling? When I know I’m doing my best to be a working boss woman, a mum, a wife, a daughter, a sister and a friend? I promised myself to always be true on social media and not only show you the best side of my life because I think It’s really important to also speak publicly about my weaknesses, my doubts, my way of dealing with things. And this is one of these moments, and if it happens to me, I’m sure It happens to a lot of you as well. So what am I trying to say with this super long post? That It’s ok. That none of us in invincible and that feeling like we’re not doing enough or not doing things right is totally fine. That life is made of small moments like this (as my right hand tattoo always reminds me) and we’re always gonna go through crazy mood swings and weird times. That nobody has it all figured out and we need to learn how to swim in our insecurities, because those motherfuckers can’t drown us. As a reminder to myself and to all of you: be gentle with yourself and keep telling your mind how great you are. For all the mistakes you’ve made along the way, forgive yourself.For all the good things that happened to you or because of you (continues in the photos)