Chiara Ferragni, il torto al piccolo Leone: “Sono una cattiva mamma”

I’m on my flight from Los Angeles to Rome and a feeling of being incomplete is haunting me. The next days are going to be crazy hectic and amazing for my career: I’m shooting a major international campaign, officially presenting my first makeup collection, Lancome by Chiara Ferragni and getting to see the second cut of my documentary. I already know I’m gonna be overwhelmed with happiness and pride of what I’ve achieved in these days. What at the beginning of my career seemed impossible even in my wildest dream is now my everyday job, and that gives me so much joy. But still there are moments like these where I have this feeling of not being the best mum I could be, or the best wife I could be because my job takes me away from my family so often. I know I would never wanna be a stay at home mum (hardest job ever) nor I could ever give up my job that makes me fulfilled as a woman more than anything else, and I believe in quality time with your beloved over quantity anytime but still.. Why this feeling? When I know I’m doing my best to be a working boss woman, a mum, a wife, a daughter, a sister and a friend? I promised myself to always be true on social media and not only show you the best side of my life because I think It’s really important to also speak publicly about my weaknesses, my doubts, my way of dealing with things. And this is one of these moments, and if it happens to me, I’m sure It happens to a lot of you as well. So what am I trying to say with this super long post? That It’s ok. That none of us in invincible and that feeling like we’re not doing enough or not doing things right is totally fine. That life is made of small moments like this (as my right hand tattoo always reminds me) and we’re always gonna go through crazy mood swings and weird times. That nobody has it all figured out and we need to learn how to swim in our insecurities, because those motherfuckers can’t drown us. As a reminder to myself and to all of you: be gentle with yourself and keep telling your mind how great you are. For all the mistakes you’ve made along the way, forgive yourself.For all the good things that happened to you or because of you (continues in the photos)