Beautiful, la vera figlia di Brooke è uno schianto: l’avete mai vita? Canta, suona e recita

View this post on Instagram

My daughter Zoe showing off her cute little baby bump, expecting her second baby. This picture was taken before this pandemic hit. She was in our store @benheartusa just hanging out with us and reading to Zuma in second pic and the last picture is during Covid-19. She has one more month for her due date. Zoe is being so brave. My heart goes out to my daughter and all the pregnant women during this time. #showerinplace @pumpstation @zodandrea